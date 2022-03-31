By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

An Oyo Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has convicted and sentenced three internet fraudsters for their involvement in fraudulent cyber activities after they pleaded “guilty” to the separate charges preferred against them by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The convicts are Ojelakin Yinka Oluwaseun, Adebayo Fawaz Gbolahan and Ehis Hopkins Esezobor were prosecuted on charges of fraudulent impersonation contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Justice Agomoh sentenced Ojelakin to two years imprisonment, Esezobor to eight months and Adebayo to five months jail term.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, made available to newsmen in Ibadan, on Thursday, said they were convicted and sentenced, on Wednesday.

The court further ordered that the convicts restitute their victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

