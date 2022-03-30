By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Chairman and Proprietor of NuDivine Schools, Gishiri Village, Abuja, Mr. Uchey Egejuru, has said that schools should uphold good standards of education and ensure that both the manifest and latent functions of learning institutions would not be defeated in the educational sector across the country.

Egejuru made this known at the just concluded 4th annual Cultural Day/Inter-House Sports Competitions held by the school last week.

Speaking during the events which were marked last at the school’s premises and the L.E.A Primary School in Gishiri Village, last Wednesday and Saturday respectively, Egejuru stated that the sole mandate of NuDivine schools, is to encourage children to acquire quality education in both ‘manifest and latent function’ of its establishment.

He said, “The school has always maintained its standards by creating a good learning environment for the children through ensuring that qualified teachers, state of the art facilities and the standard of the FCT curriculum must be upheld as stipulated for education in Nigeria.”

Egejuru told newsmen that the school has been under strict supervision and approval by Ministry of Education, from which visits have been made to the school till last week, but however noted that, the school has been facing amount of financial constraints.

He called on the parents of the pupils and students, and the general public, to support the school in order to further improve on its goal of giving quality education to the future leaders of Nigeria.

Speaking during the inter-houseports competitions which featured various categories of races by pupils, students, parents and teachers, as well as dress competition/fashion parade, to seal up the weekend, Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Ngozi Uchey Egejuru, expressed gratitude to both the host community, parents and teachers, saying their immense supports have given the school the leverage of expanding over the years.

She informed that the school has grown from just being Nursery and Primary hub to the establishment of a junior secondary school, with prospective certification of Junior Secondary Certificate Examination, and also the establishment of a senior secondary session soon.

Also speaking, a retired Director from Ministry of Education, Mrs. Angelina Adanne Ikwuebe, emphasised the need to uphold Education as a tool for future success, stressing that no society can prosper without grooming its children towards the right path, which is in the area of enrollment of the child into schools, adding that such steps will save the society from social vices and prepare it for development.

While lauding the efforts of the school management and teachers, for their input to the development of the educational sector and society as the best way to secure Nigeria’s future, she said Nigeria’s future lyes in the hands of child education.

Highlights of the event were; the recitation(s) of the five sensory organs of the body and advices from the children to parents on grooming their children in ethics in various languages across the country, as well as cultural dances from the Gbagyi host community, the six geopolitical zones and the special Tiv dance troupe.

As for the traditional recipe prepared by the students and pupils, Southeast came first with a sumptuous dish of Onugbo (Bitter Leave) Soup and Semovita, after thorough observation by the judges.

The results of the overall performances by the pupils and students throughout the activities, had White House at first position while Yellow and Red houses clinched the second and third positions respectively.