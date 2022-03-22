Edmark City Development Co., Ltd., the master developer of Nigeria’s first block chain fuelled smart city development, Edmark City, awarded the Superstructure Contract for the entire project to Al Mansour Engineering & Contracting Ltd. Along with the piling and concrete services, the scope of work that Al Mansour Engineering & Contracting Ltd. will focus includes above ground activities.

The iconic Edmark City is located strategically at Lagos Epe Express Road by 3rd roundabout, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, Nigeria and is expected to be completed by 2024. The property stands in a prime location and prestigious address making it a great investment towards a more modern and holistic lifestyle.

“This smart city was designed and shaped to create a modern and sustainable urban environment for people to “SHOP, WORK, LIVE, PLAY” at the heart of a growing city of Lekki, Lagos. With urbanization rates climbing globally, pressure is mounting to make cities more efficient, using innovation and technology to help manage the challenges of urban sustainability, that will offer or lead to improve productivity, modernisation and foster economic growth”, explains Mr. Bien Wapanio, Chief Operating Officer of Edmark Nigeria.

Mr. Wapanio said that Al Mansour Engineering & Contracting Ltd. is a company with long standing track record, an excellent reputation for delivering specialised services especially in areas of superstructure type constructions. He believes that by working with the credible and expert team from Al Mansour, Edmark City will achieve greater heights as a superstructure with quality finish.

The Edmark City project is in line with Lagos State Government vision to be a mega hub city. It will be the first iconic smart city and block chain-powered real estate in Africa. The property offers a one-stop-shop luxury living at an affordable price. It will be home and centre to various businesses, education, entertainment, research, and development. This will be everyone’s most comfortable home – away from the traffic jam, mall living experience, and 24/7 security and electrical power.

Edmark City is the vision of Mr. Sam Low Ban Chai, the Chairman and CEO of Edmark International, who since starting the Edmark footprint in Nigeria, remain invested in helping this country’s growth. He shared, “Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa, and we remain invested to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and products that promote healthy holistic well-being. As a mean to give back to the people of Nigeria, Edmark remains in the country to continually contribute in infrastructure development and human resources. We see a long and bright future here in Nigeria.”

Mr. Low continued, “The concept of smart cities is, in fact, relatively simple and elegant. Edmark City uses an integrated approach to coordinate all essential services. It modernizes digital, physical and social infrastructure to make delivery of city services in retail, business and accommodation more efficient, innovative, equitable, connected, secure, sustainable and exciting.”

Mr. Wael Mansour owner of Al Mansour Engineering & Contracting Ltd., said, “The world is changing rapidly. The way we live today must contribute toward the robust growth of economies. We realised that the communities around us is evolving, becoming more sophisticated in their business and lifestyle needs. That is why cities must “up their game” with a greater sense of focus as the transition to smarter cities and communities couldn’t be more urgent.”

Edmark City is an upscale high rise, residential commercial condominium clusters that entails land development and massive building construction. This iconic mixed development has features and amenities intended to create bespoke experiences worth talking about. Barr. Donald Anih, Property Consultant of Edmark City said, “Edmark City will provide an empowering environment that truly compliments a desired modern lifestyle for the people of Nigeria. Similar to the smart city adoption in Taipei, Barcelona, London and Dubai, our Edmark City will definitely put Nigeria on the Map, and will offer various attractive investment opportunities for both foreign and local individuals and businesses.”

Edmark brand has been in the industry for over 30 years. It is a trusted brand by millions of people. Throughout the years, we have provided the best service to all. “Edmark first grew as a household name in the Philippines before embarking on their journey into the African continent. Ever since entering Africa in 2008, Edmark has expanded by leaps and bounds in Nigeria through its MLM business under the umbrella of Edmark International. However, Edmark Group of Companies as a whole, had much bigger plans for Nigeria and its people.”, explains Barr. Donald Anih.

The awarding ceremony was held on 15 March 2022 at D’Podium International Event Centre, 31B Aromire Avenue off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. For more information about the project, please call 08037203241 or 08129656158.