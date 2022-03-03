As Ohaneze backs Ebubeagu

Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Computer Village Estate at Uda Odeji, Abakaliki.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Umahi commended the Amike Aba and Ntezi Aba Villages for the donation of the land for the project

“Let me commend first the Commissioner for Lands, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, the Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government, His Highness, Eze Oketa, and all those who made this to happen.

“I will say with God working with you you have made today a possibility, this place we are going to give you every assistance so that this place can develop so fast.

“You have seen our Mall, it is second to none in the whole West Africa, we have the Airport, it is second to none in Nigeria and it is going to be deployed in May/June.”

Governor Umahi called on the people of South East to always invest within the region to ensure consistent transformation of the zone.

“If the Igbos can bring ten percent of their investment home then this place can become the Jamaica of Africa, we are set for business.”

Governor Umahi also announced plans to affiliate the Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo with the Ebonyi State University Abakaliki for the total revitalization of the Institution.

“The College of Education in Ikwo, we want to revive it, because everyone is interested in Degree, you have to look for a kind of affiliation with Ebonyi State University, so you have to start the process.

“Why we do big things is because we were neglected in the past and let me tell every Igbo man to rise and condemn this thing called Unknown gunmen, businesses are moving away from ala Igbo, for what? I have gone to Mr. President and we have initiated moves for a political solution for our brother Nnamdi Kanu, so we have to rise against this sit-at-home.

“Let me commend Ebubeagu, Ebonyians must know the good work these people are doing in supporting the security.

“If you are obedient and willing, Ebubeagu will help you but if you are troublesome, Ebubeagu will handle you within the limit of the Law.”

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze congratulated the State on the realization of the project.

“We are happy that this event is taking place today, today they have come to actualize our dream, so we thank them and we thank you for making this happen.”

The President General Association of Computer Village Merchants of Nigeria, Chief Tony Nwakeze noted that the establishment of the project in the State would further develop the State.

“Your Excellency, if I tell you how I feel we will not go here today, Computer Village is a technology hub in Africa, Computer Village is all about technology, the computer comprises artificial intelligence, security, and all the things needed to make life very easy.

“The only Governor with a listening ear, what we are coming to do here must benefit our people, we are going to do things and take care of our social responsibility.”

The representative of AG Mortgage Bank pledged to support the Association to realize the project.

“We are here to fulfill a promise, we made a promise to support this project and today is the beginning of the fulfillment of this project, we are investing here in the project and we are also making shops available for investors.”

He commended Governor David Nweze Umahi for the conducive environment fit for the investment made possible by the efforts of his administration.

The Traditional Ruler of Nkaleke Echara Unuphu Community, Eze Sunday Oketa thanked the Governor for the choice of the Community for the project and assured of their support for the project.

The Chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma thanked the Governor for the initiative and prayed for the grace to complete the project.

The President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor represented by Chief Alex Ogbonna congratulated Ebonyians on the milestone of the commencement of the project.

“Your Excellency, there is a quantum leap from what Ebonyi State used to be to what it is at the moment.

He commended Governor Umahi for domesticating the Ebubeagu Security outfit in the State to complement activities of conventional Security in tackling insecurity in the State.

Professor Obiozor also eulogized Governor Umahi for prudent management of resources.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo are very much happy with you, we are happy because when others were hiding, you came out boldly to make a statement that South East should produce the next President of Nigeria, Professor Obiozor loves you because of your creativity, because of your sagacity and because of your ingenuity.”