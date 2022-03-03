.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, Tuesday commended the judiciary for quashing the suit challenging the defection of Governor David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

The intention of the suit was to compel Governor Umahi to vacate office alongside his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

The Party Chieftain who stated this after the court ruling in Abakaliki added that the judgement was anticipated because the provisions of the constitution on the matter were crystal clear.

He appreciated Ebonyi people who first of all, considered their satisfaction with Governor Umahi’s trajectory in Infrastructural development and peacebuilding among communities in the State.

“In all honesty, for the right-thinking citizens like us who participated in the last General Election, especially from Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state where coincidentally I and the plaintiff Chief Sunny Ogbuorji hail from, we all knew that the electorate voted massively for Governor David Umahi because of his achievements in his first tenure”.

Describing the suit as frivolous and exercise in futility, the APC Chairman said although the court action never in any way distracted the Governor from focusing in delivering good governance to the people of the state, re-echoed the determination of the present administration towards the development of the State.

“The verdict has reaffirmed the saying that the judiciary is truly the last hope of the common man. It has also given more strength and hope to the Nigerian people that the judiciary is still very strong and unbiased.

“There were never a time the matter distracted the Governor because on several occasions he reassured the people of the state that all the ongoing projects will be completed before he bows out of office in 2023. My Principal is focused and ever determined to leave office as the best Governor in the history of the country.

“To the family of the ruling APC, this is a welcome development. The battle is over and the Governor still remains the number one citizen of the state. He has a covenant with God to rapidly develop the state and it’s inhabitants. However, in the spirit of sportsmanship, the plaintiff who is now an integral part of the party cannot even appeal the judgement because there was overwhelming evidence that the suit lacked merit as read out by the presiding judge. Before the ruling, there were stories that he wanted to withdraw the matter.”

Emegha further canvassed for more support to enable the Governor to actualise his dream of becoming the next President of the country come 2023.