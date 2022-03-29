The Super Eagles must win today in Abuja to qualify for this year’s World Cup, but they have been far from convincing in front of their home fans during the qualifying series.

The Eagles have won only once in the qualifiers – a 2-0 victory over Liberia in Lagos.

They were stunned by Central African Republic 1-0 in Lagos, barely survived the scare by Cape Verde to draw 1-1 to advance to the final playoffs against Ghana.

The Super Eagles have struggled to handle the high expectations to cause a dismal home run that could only embolden the visiting Black Stars.

Their away record has been a lot more impressive as they have won all three road trips and only failed to do so in Ghana on Friday after a goalless draw in Kumasi.

The three-time African champions have also scored more goals away from home – six goals – as against the three goals they recorded at home.

The Eagles last played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in 2011.