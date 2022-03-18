Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services, DSS, has vowed to deal mercilessly with malevolent elements who attack its critical assets nationwide.



As part of measures to provide maximum protection for its assets, officers and personnel, the security and intelligence agency has begun the training of operatives on Intensive Advance Weapon Handling Course.

No fewer than 55 of the operatives have completed the intensive course, which covered weapon handling, physical fitness, class work, range exercise among others.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the graduands held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Friday, the Director General of the State Services (DG SS), Alh. Yusuf Bichi, urged the special operatives to demonstrate exemplary lifestyle professionalism and absolute loyalty to the authorities.

The DG, who was represented by a senior director, Mr. IP Nwakelu, explained that the purpose of the drill was to safeguard our critical assets.

“It is borne out of the need to address lapses that have been observed; it is expected that you now have more competence and proficient in handling of weapons”.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of NISS, Alh. AS Adeleke, admonished the young personnel to be each other’s keeper.

Adelekesaid: “Our assets are very critical and we need to protect them against non-state actors.

“Anybody trying to intrude into our assets, you get them checkmated. Assets here include officers, equipment; everything about us.

On his part, the Course Coordinator, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, assured of the capacity of the combat operatives to discharge their mandate satisfactorily.

Highpoints of the passing out parade included Unarmed Combat (UAC), Long Range Shooting, Rifle Qualification, Pistol Qualification, Stress Shooting, as well as Barricade Shooting.