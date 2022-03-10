.

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Civil Society Forum of Nigeria, CSFoN, has urged the Federal Government not to be distracted in reforming the nation’s civil service.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the organisation hailed the political will of the government to transform the nation’s civil service.

The Forum said that successive administrations had done their bit in improving the sector, noting that such efforts should be celebrated and sustained.

Speaking, the Head of CSFoN, Adeniran Taiwo, said, “It is on record, that the Federal Civil Service under the current leadership has witnessed many remarkable achievements. Most prominent among these is the great work being done to transform the service from a

paper-based system of administration to one that is driven by technology.

“We also acknowledge the work done by the Administration on the upward review of Duty Tour Allowances which is benefiting all civil servants and by extension their families and Nigerians.

“The administration has also taken bold steps in ensuring that it is not business as usual for ghost workers because a lot of work has been done to sanitize the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, and to flush them out of the system because of their activities which have eaten deep into the public treasury.

“We commend the government for not relenting in its determination to maintain a transparent and uncompromised IPPIS platform that will rid the system of infiltrations by unwanted elements, reduce personnel cost and enhance economic planning among other benefits.

“Therefore, it is in the light of the above, and as a joint coalition of Civil Society Organizations, that we urge the administration not to relent in the implementation of current reforms in the Nigeria civil service for the continued transformation of the public service and the enhancement of service delivery for the development of Nigeria.”

CSFoN also called on its affiliates and allies to continue to check and resist those opposed to the ongoing reforms in the civil service, stressing that their efforts were baseless and tantamount to sabotage.