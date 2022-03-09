By Prince Osuagwu

East African feminist civic technology collective, Policy, has targeted over one million young school girls to elevate to strong women entrepreneurs in 2040.

The group kick-started the project recently with the launch of Digital Ambassadors program in honour of the International Women’s Day celebration.

Pollicy’s work and research span across the use and implementation of data and technology to engineer social change.

The initiative is dedicated to bringing swift solutions to the problems and continued prevalence of the digital gender divide which affects young women and fosters economic imbalance across sub-Saharan Africa.

Pollicy aims to achieve its target by providing adequate skill sets and deliberately including more young women in the digital space.

The plan is to focus on implementing initiatives that will address the factors responsible for creating digital gender divide.

Founder and Managing Director, Pollicy, Neema Iyer, said her group is hoping that the Digital Ambassadors Program will promote initiatives and projects that will tackle the great societal challenges and biases such as harmful societal norms and inequitable access to education that have encouraged the marginalisation and exclusion of women in participating and benefitting from the growing digital ecosystem in Africa.

She said: “The Digital Ambassadors Program will be launched in honour of International Women’s Day to break the biases and negative stereotypes that have promoted gender inequality on the continent and excluded women from fully beneûtting from advancements in technology”

“In alignment with the theme of International women’s Day 2022; Break the Bias”, the Digital Ambassadors program will be launched with virtual round table discussions in partnership with private sector, government, public sector, civil society and other foundations from Uganda, Tanzania and Nigeria.