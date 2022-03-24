.

...Lauds Bishop Onuoha for peace efforts

By Steve Oko

Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche, has said that dialogue remains the only way to resolve the growing agitations for self-determination in parts of the country.

The Prelate who made the remarks in Umuahia, Abia State during the 58th birthday ceremony of Bishop Sunday Onuoha, blamed the agitations for secession on bad governance.

He also noted that injustice and impunity by those in positions of authority contribute to fueling the agitations by the youths.

The cleric, therefore, urged Government to quickly engage the various crusaders of self-determination in frank talks on how to address their grievances instead of using force on them.

He commended Bishop Onuoha who he described as “an Apostle of peace” for his various peace efforts and interventions to resolve the “Nigeria questions”.

The cleric called on well-meaning Nigerians and various stakeholders in the country to support efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the agitations in the country, and to show love to the downtrodden in society.

He also lauded Bishop Onuoha for the tremendous impacts he had made on lives through his Vision Africa project.

The Prelate described Bishop Onuoha as “an academic, political adviser, a priest and a philanthropist who has continued to demonstrate his relentless effort in planting so many churches in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his remarks, Bishop Onuoha expressed gratitude to God for keeping him hale and hearty to celebrate his 58th birthday and for using him to impact lives.

The former Special Assistant to the President on Privatisation said he embarked on an Interfaith project to help promote peaceful co-existence in the country.

He also identified some of the activities of the Vision Africa project to include prison ministries, assistance to orphanages as well as children’s programs and the projection of young talents through music competitions.

Bishop Onuoha lamented the worsening value of lives in the country, regretting that “life no longer means anything in Nigeria”.

He prayed to God to heal Nigeria, and for an end to bloodletting in the country, especially by bandits and terrorists.

The ceremony was attended by eminent personalities from all walks of life including representations from the Sokoto Caliphate, Vision Africa Project, USA, Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, and a host of others who described Bishop Onuoha as “the bridge builder Abia needs in 2023”.

The highlight of the event was the covid-19 vacation and test by the Primary Health Centre Development Agency.

Vanguard News Nigeria