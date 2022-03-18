Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has congratulated Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, on their inauguration advising the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor to deploy his wealth of experience as a renowned economist and technocrat to proffer solutions to the economic challenges facing the country.



The Governor also hailed the Anambra state Governor for the standard he has set for himself to make “Anambra a mega-industrialised economy.”



In a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Governor Ortom noted that Prof. Soludo was coming to government at a time the economy of the country was at an all-time low, and insecurity had posed a major challenge in the country.



“We are however confident that you will use your wealth of experience as a renowned economist and a technocrat in the management of CBN to contribute positively to the challenges facing the country,” he said.



The Governor also expressed confidence that the election of Prof. Soludo would usher in a greater cooperation between Benue and Anambra in many ways in terms business and other economic development.



He said: “I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they gave you at your election.



“You are coming into office at a time the country is going through very difficult times economically and a monstrous insecurity, I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra, especially as you have assured of making the state an alluring investment destination.”