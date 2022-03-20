Ibori

By Paul Olayemi

Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of Delta State on Saturday has sounded a note of warning to those plotting to undermine his influence in Delta politics, saying those who want to disgrace him, will be shamed by God.

The former governor, while declaring his support for the national chairman of the pressure group, Delta Central 23, Chief Ighoyota Amori at his country home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State also called on the people of the senatorial district to support Senator Amori.

Ibori, who is believed to have produced his two successors, while endorsing Sen. Ighoyota Amori as his preferred candidate in PDP, noted that as a stakeholder in PDP and Urhobo nation, he should have a say on who becomes what in his senatorial district.

He warned that those planning to undermine him, in an attempt to disgrace him at the poll will be disgraced by God.

Ibori, therefore, urged party leaders and stakeholders to support Amori’s senatorial ambition, noting that support for Amori is a support for him.

According to him; “I am behind and I will support Senator Ighoyota Amori every step on the way, and anybody, anyone conspiring, anybody that thinks that because I am now a former governor they want to conspire to disgrace me, God will disgrace all of them.

“This is not issue of money, all mothers should call their children to order, this is my senatorial district, I am a stakeholder in this party (PDP) and I am a stakeholder in Urhobo, this is my place of birth, I am with Senator Amori all the way.

“I want to assure that if you give Senator Amori your support, he will not disappoint you, I want to guarantee you that Senator Amori will perform beyond expectation because we know his capacity, we know his reach, he has contact and knows how to use it and that seat befits Amori, so let support him.

“Please, join hands with me. Support him to go to the senate. I know that some of you from your various houses will probably be thinking, please have a rethink, I am begging of you.

“Ibori is begging you and you are refusing? Please, support me to send Senator Ighoyota Amori to the Senate.

“I want to say it again that this senatorial race, this Senator Amori”s bid, is my bid. Please, join hands with me and join hands with Senator Amori to the Senate”, he pleaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria