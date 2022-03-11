Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has expressed confidence in People’s Democratic Party victory come 2023.

Oritsewinor who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen noted that the PDP in Delta State has a winning structure and visible achievements.

He noted that , PDP administration in the past years in Delta State has been Favorable to Deltans.

He commended the Past Governors Cheif James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and the incumbent Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for the developments strides recorded in the past years.

“In Delta State, I am sure of victory for the People’s Democratic Party PDP looking at the party antecedents.

“We don’t have active opposition in Delta State because the PDP administration has never disappointed the people.

“The PDP is a tested and trusted party and that is why winning is easy for the party.

“Looking at Governor Ifeanyi Okowa achievements, PDP will win easily come 2023 general elections.” he said .