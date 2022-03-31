By Esther Onyegbula, Lagos

An 11-year-old girl has reportedly died of complications sustained at the hands of her deaf and dumb uncle, who subjected her to sexual abuse in the Alimosho area in Lagos.

According to family sources, Peter consistently defiled the little girl and her elder sister, who live with their grandmother in Lagos.

It was learned that the girl became very sickly from the constant sexual abuse her uncle subjected her to.

She, according to her aunt, died on March 22 after she was taken to a hospital.

Before her death, the girl, in a video recording, revealed that her uncle, Peter, was responsible for her plight.

According to her, her ordeal began when she caught her deaf and dumb uncle molesting her elder sister.

Surprisingly, her elder sister told their uncle to do the same to the girl so that she won’t speak out.

Revelation

Her aunt drew the attention of Mr. Ebenezer Omejalille, Coordinator of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN) to the issue.

He said: “Peace was very sick for some time while she was still with her grandmother.

“When her grandmother realised she could no longer cope with her deteriorating health condition, she reached out to me.

“So I took her in on March 20. While she was with me I discovered she had been severely sexually abused when she excreted on herself.

“I had to pet her for her to open up. Eventually, she opened up to me about how her uncle would always molest her.”

Explaining further, the aunt said that the girl died, her father noticed that whenever he visited his children at their grandma’s place, he observed that she was always moody.

He would think she needed money.

Her father complained each time he wanted to take his daughters, his mother is always screaming to the extent neighbours would intervene and appealed to him to leave his daughters.

However, the abuse continued unabated till she developed health complications that eventually led to her death.

Lamenting the rise in domestic violence and sexual abuse of girls despite efforts by government and rights groups to halt the menace, Ebenezer Omejalille, Coordinator of ACVPN, called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrator.

