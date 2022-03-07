De Gea

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United goaltender, David De Gea is not giving up on the team in the face of a run of poor results that has seen the club come short when it comes to winning trophies.

United have not won a trophy since May of 2017 when Mourinho was in charge. The latest brutal reality check was the 4-1 thumping handed to them by city rivals, Manchester City on Sunday courtesy of braces from Kevin De Brune and Riyad Mahrez.

De Gea, regarded as one of the safest hands in football has had to deal with backlashes on occasions when he put up a below par performance, but Sunday’s defeat came as a capitulation of the entire team and left little to look forward to for fans of the club.

Rangnick’s weakened side had to deal with a City that has lost just once in their last 16 games in all competitions.

“We will, one day, get this club back to where it deserves to be. Today was another bad moment in a difficult season but when we still have this shirt to defend we will not give up”, the Spaniard tweeted after the game.

We will, one day, get this club back to where it deserves to be. Today was another bad moment in a difficult season but when we still have this shirt to defend we will not give up. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dkHn98yHSn — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 6, 2022

De Gea has kept just four clean sheets since the start of the year.

Gary Neville described the performance against City as an ‘absolute disgrace’, singling out Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for “terrible” displays.

“I thought they (United) were better with Pogba and Fernandes up front than they were when Rashford came on,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I thought they were even worse when Rashford and Lingard came on. I thought they were terrible.”

“What I would say is when he changed it to a more traditional system and brought Rashford on put Lingard out on the right and Sancho to the left, that was worse.”

It doesn’t get an easy for United who are currently in the market for a new coach and will next face Tottenham before a Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie with Atletico Madrid.

Vanguard News Nigeria