Davido

By Agwuma Kingsley

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is on his feet, set to break from the fringes during his forthcoming O2 Arena set.

Davido has had a cold 2021 amidst contemporaries and if one should take a closer look at his career lately, he seems to have lost a spark and has headed towards decline. However, his set at the O2 Arena this March 5th, 2022 could ignite the energy he is currently running short of.

Recently Mayorkun one of his most beloved signee singer-songwriters left the exit doors of DMW, notwithstanding he would headline at the O2 Arena alongside his Ex-Boss Davido. Quite interesting.

Last year, Davido released the Amapiano infused “Champion Sounds” towards the end of the year hoping to soundtrack festive moments with it alongside the effort of his current South-African signee Focalistic, who was also assisted by Davido’s input on the remix of his biggest cross-continental hit “Ke Star” the same year. While “Champion Sounds” failed to attain rooftop success by replicating the same height “Ke Star” immersed, it also added to the coldness of Davido’s music career.

However, he hasn’t stopped rocking the spotlight and being atop news headlines for one thing or another to date. Remember, when he raked more than N100million after disclosing his bank account details and jokingly requested that his friends and family credit his account. He rocked the news headlines at the time, and it continued.

Currently, his O2 Arena set has been projected towards solidifying his connection between fans and the music. While O2 Arena’s capacity is just 20,000, Davido carries out a successful campaign through the popular mobile phone network provider MTN in collaboration with the local music streaming subscription platform UDUX, connecting demography via SMS to the network users estimated to be 67.5 million subscribers according to The Guardian Business reports.

Davido reminds these users of his concert through text messages, reminding them of his presence and the forthcoming March 5th O2 Arena Headline, regardless of who or where they are based. He connects everyone, such a smart move. And guess what? After the set, records could be released as a follow-up strategy hoping to receive all the love it can immerse plus erupting and making known to us his striking hit-making ability once more.

Meanwhile, this doesn’t say Davido isn’t a good act or creator either, but things do not seem to always work as planned.

