By Joy Mazoje

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has finally cleared his Lamborghini.

The Afrobeat singer took to his Instagram page a few minutes ago to share the video on his Instagram story as he welcomes his new car home.

The caption says Welcome home, Banana Island.

It can be recalled that the 30BG boss recently called for prayer for the country after finally feeling the heat of the current economic situation in the country.

Davido said people would not want to know how much he paid to clear his Lamborghini after being asked by a Twitter user about the clearance of the new car he bought after the successful O2 Arena concert in London.

The singer was fined a whopping sum of one hundred and ninety million Naira for rounding up his concert late.

Davido wrote: Omo I am my father’s child for that one.