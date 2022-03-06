Dangote Group’s Executive Director and President of Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has assured Nigerians that the upcoming Dangote Petroleum Refinery would help address the volatile fuel crisis in the country.

This is coming against the backdrop of torrents of commendations from President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Defence Minister Bashir Magashi.

READ ALSO:Dangote Cement sustains a tax charge of N173.93bn for 2021

Dangote Group is one of the winners at the Kaduna International Trade Fair that ended on Sunday.

Ahmed also said the refinery, which is due to commence operation later in the year would also impact positively on the Nigerian economy through conserving of foreign exchange and massive job creation.

He described the positive impact as monumental and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.

Ahmed who was speaking weekend at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair said the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is passionate and desirous of changing the trajectory of the African economy through industrialisation.

The Group Executive Director also officially presented the Dangote Fertiliser to the Kaduna market and public, where he spoke glowingly about how the new product can help address the problems associated with agricultural yield.

He commended the organiser of the Trade Fair, the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) for organising yet another successful Trade Fair.

The Dangote Industries Limited is the major sponsor of the Trade Fair with the theme: Re-strategizing Nigerian economy for Global Competitiveness.

Speaking, President of KADCCIMA, Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, described the partnership with Dangote as very important for deepening commercial activities in the country.

He said the support of the Dangote Group towards the success of the Fair cannot be quantified.

Group General Manager of the company, Bello Dan-Musa, said the company would not rest on its oars in gingering the economy through its numerous philanthropic strides, being represented by its Corporate Social Responsibility schemes and the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Representatives of the various Business Units of the Dangote Group also spoke on the company’s products. They are: Alhaji Abdulsalam Waya(Dangote Sugar), Alhaji Ahmed Tijana(Dangote Cement), Mr. Isaac Oladele(Dangote Fertiliser) and Mr. Ifeanyi Tobi(Dangote Salt).