By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigerians live at the mercy of terrorist groups, some Civil Society Organisations, CSOs — Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, and the Joint Action Civil Society Committee — on the auspices of Nigeria Mourns, Thursday, expressed anger over 1, 545 Nigerians killed and 1,321 Nigerians abducted by terrorist groups between January 1 and March 30.

This was contained in a message by leaders of the group including Auwal Rafsanjani; Adamu Kortokoshi; Redzie Jugo; Ken Henshaw; Iheoma Obibi; Mr. Jaye Gaskia; Chris Kwaja; Ier Jonathan-Ichaver; and Abiodun Baiyewu, which they mourned over those killed, injured and abducted by terrorists during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Meanwhile, the statement called on Federal Government to account for those rescued, missing, killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing, and take immediate action to rescue the abducted.

The statement read in part: “The Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, and the Joint Action Civil Society Committee under the aegis of Nigeria Mourns, condemn in strong terms the increased spate of insecurity across the country; and call on the Nigerian government to take actionable steps to mitigate further attacks by terrorist groups, and to account for the missing and the dead of the recent terror incidents, especially, the Abuja-Kaduna train bombings.

“Between January 1, and March 30, about 1,545 persons were killed, and at least 1,321 persons abducted by terrorists.

“We also note with alarm recent major incidences across the country including the killing of more than 65 persons in a single attack by terrorists in Kebbi state, the continued siege of communities in Southern Kaduna which has resulted in more than 100 victims in the past week, in spite of the fact that Kaduna state is home to at least 21 military bases and formations.

“ The continued siege on communities in Niger state, including the takeover of the Suleja-Abuja Road by terrorists in the past month; resumed attacks in Bassa LGA of Plateau state; an uptick in cases of kidnapping across the country increased reporting of ritual killings;

“The continued atrocities in the South East of the country, especially in Imo state; the attack on the Kaduna airport last weekend; And most recently, The bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train, and Gidan train station; and The takeover of the Kaduna-Abuja Express Road by terrorists.

“We are alarmed by the brazenness with which these ‘technically defeated terrorists’ continue to compromise our individual and collective security as Nigerians.

“More importantly, we are concerned by the government’s apparent nonchalance evidenced by their actions.

“For example, the deafening silence of President Muhammad Buhari, whose first public statement after the bombing of the train was to call for a stronger tax regime rather than to address the national crisis.

“On the same day, we noted with dismay, a circular issued by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, a unit under the Presidency, which directed all Permanent Secretaries to mobilize support for the World Cup Qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana by closing their offices by 1.00 pm on March 29, 2022, regardless of the trauma of millions of Nigerians, and totally ignored the tragedy which had resulted in the loss of valuable Nigerian lives.

“On this national occasion, our players did not wear black armbands in solidarity and were more concerned with filling the stadium with fans.”

Vanguard News