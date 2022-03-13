Nigerian controversial popular crossdresser, Bobrisky on Sunday released a list of men that patronize him in Nigeria.

Bobrisky who got Nigerians talking on Twitter bragged about the pool of contacts he has access to.

The Socialite took to his Twitter page and shared a long list of the kind of men that patronize him.

According to him, he has the business contacts of the richest guys in the country, with special reference to his “market”.

He wrote;

“Top five men that patronize my market”.

“Footballers, Private jet owners, Five stars hotel owners, Politicians and real estate developers”.

Thanks for patronizing me. I promise to always serve you all better and make all the transactions coded. — BOBRISKY (@BobriskyNG) March 13, 2022