CRC Credit Bureau Limited which established a new subsidiary, CRC Data & Analytics Limited, has appointed Mr. Ademola Adesalu as the Managing Director of the subsidiary.

According to the company, the appointment, is in furtherance to CRC operating under a group structure with diversified business interests in credit reporting, and data & analytics.

The newly established subsidiary, CRC Data & Analytics Limited is committed to accelerating data-driven outcomes across lines of businesses, developing faster results, deeper insights, heightened decisions, and ultimately, business development through self-service analytics and data science.

Adesalu will oversee the growing team of data analytics experts and manage the processes and people responsible for accurate data collection, processing, modeling and analysis

He brings to the company his wealth of experience in advanced data modeling, predictive modeling and analytical techniques to interpret key findings from company data.

Businesses can leverage these insights into initiatives that will solve problems and support business outcomes.

Speaking on the new appointment, Dr. Tunde Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, stated: “Ademola Adesalu has been an integral part of CRC’s growth since its inception in 2008.

“He led the team that set up our infrastructure solution in 2008 and has brought a wide-ranging data-backed experience focused around several key industries making him the best man for the job.”

Vanguard News