By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting at Tarfa Balewa Square TBS, yesterday remanded a 28-year-old job seeker, Olisa Anachuna, at Kirikiri medium Prison, for alleged armed robbery.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya, made the remand order after the defendant was arraigned before her.

Anachuna, a resident of 15, Bonny Street, in Mile 2, area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery, preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

The Lagos State prosecuting counsel, Mr Olayemi Shofolu, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, conspired amongst themselves to commit the offence.

He said that Anachuna, committed the offence sometime on May 26, 2018, at about 6:20 pm.

The prosecutor added that the incident took place at Kirikiri Road in Apapa, Lagos, while the victim was on his way home from work.

Shofolu said, ” The defendant whilst armed with a pistol, did rob one Nnamdi Ezedialo, who is the complainant, of his belongings.

“Anachuna and his other accomplices robbed the complainant of his two mobile phones, Infinix Hot 2 and Tecno valued at N52, 500 and the cash sum of N72, 000.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under Sections 299 and 297 (2)(a) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Ada Adakole, appeared for the defendant.

In view of the defendant’s plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya, ordered that the defendant should be remanded at Kirikiri Medium prison and adjourned the case till June 14, for trial.

The defendant was first remanded by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on July 12, 2018.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, who did not allow the plea of the defendant to be taken, ordered him to be remanded in prison.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Raji Akeem told the court that Anachuna, who was then 25, and some others now at large, waylaid one Nnamdi Ezedialo on his way home at gunpoint.

“It was when they had gone that the complainant raised an alarm and the police on patrol was able to arrest the accused while his accomplice escaped,” he said.

