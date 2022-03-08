An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered the remand of Salawu Adams (21) and Odeleye Tobi (21), in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly defiling a minor.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are being tried for alleged rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 28 in Awo-Ekiti.

Sodiq alleged that the defendants defiled a 14-year-old girl.

He said according to the statement of the victim, she said she was hawking fried meat and the defendants called her that she should sell meat to them, while they took a meat each without paying.

She said one of them later removed a cloth from his pocket and covered her mouth, while the second carried her to the bush in their backyard and they both had sexual intercourse with her one after the other.

She added that she was left in the bush and she went home to report to her mother, who reported them to the police.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 31 of Child Rights Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The pleas of the defendants were not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Franca Olaiya, ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case till April 14 for mention. (NAN)