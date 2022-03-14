By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LOCAL government authorities, traditional rulers and Community Development Associations, CDAs, in Lagos Central Senatorial District said they are in support of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

The leaders spoke at a town hall meeting organised by LASRRA, with stakeholders, in Lagos-Island Division, at the weekend.

LASRRA had recently embarked on a vigorous awareness and sensitisation campaign to inform residents of the registration procedure and the attached benefits of the new ID card.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Tijani Olusi, offered 27 halls for use by LASRRA, as registration points for residents in the local government area.

Olusi, who was represented by Abu Martins, said: “We are donating our halls in all 27 CDA Secretariats in Lagos Island for LASRRA to use as registration points. LASRRA should speed up the creation of more registration centers because we at Lagos Island will mobilise residents for the exercise.

“I assure LASRRA that Lagos Island will have the highest number of registration for this ID card in Lagos State.”

In his remarks, the representative, Council of Lagos Traditional White Cap Chiefs, Chief Waheed Yusuf, said: “This will allow the government to know the population of residents in Lagos and be able to make provisions for our social needs. I urge us to embrace this registration.”

Also speaking, the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, represented by Baale Oroke, Chief Bashir Afolami, said the palace is in full support of the state government and will do all it can to make registration in the area a success.

In her address, the General Manager of LASRRA, Engineer Ibilola Kasunmu, said: “We have registration points at all Local government Secretariats and LCDAs in the state. To make the process easier, we plan to have registration points in communities closer to the people.

“We are ready to work with community representatives to get suitable locations for our officials in various communities.”