Dear Bunmi,

I used to enjoy sex with my husband of almost 50 years, until recently when he has trouble getting an erection.

Sex before then used to be maybe once a month and it brought us enough satisfaction. Do you think Viagra could give our sex life a boost? He’s now 75 years old.

Mariam, by e-mail.

Dear Mariam,

It’s certainly cheering news that you have an active sex life at your age, enough to help your husband find a helping hand!

There’s no reason why he shouldn’t take Viagra, provided he doesn’t suffer problems like severe heart disease, and isn’t taking some types of heart tablets.

Your husband should ask his doctor and, with any luck, he’ll soon have that gleam back in his eyes! He now prefers to live alone.

