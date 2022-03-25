By David Odama, LAFIA

A 2022 Batch B Youth Corp member deployed to Nasarawa State, Friday morning, slumped and died at her place of primary assignment, PPA, Government Junior Secondary School, Mangar, Farin Ruwa Development Area, Wamba Council Area.

Late miss Ajang Blessing Ajiji, with State Code Number, NS/21B/1800, and Call-Up Number, NYSC/FPV/2021127819 whose body had since been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Mortuary was reported to have been battling with Pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and Chairman, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Governing Board, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, has, on behalf of the entire Management and Staff of the Ministry and Government of Nasarawa State, condoled the NYSC and the families of the deceased following the sudden demise of the Corp member.

The Commissioner said, “We are shocked to learn of the news about the death of a promising young Nigerian full of life and great expectations for the future. We are completely devastated about this sad commentary.

The Commissioner in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the state ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Eche Amos prayed God for the repose of the deceased and to give her immediate family, her colleagues, and NYSC, both in Nasarawa State and at the National level the fortituude to bear the loss

“We pray for God to comfort all those affected by her painful passing, and also grant her eternal repose in heaven”, he stated.

According to the statement, late miss Ajang Blessing Ajiji will be buried on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022, in Plateau State.