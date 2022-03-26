.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and some aspirants at the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for fair play at the ongoing party convention in Abuja.

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, in Abuja.

Bello expressed hope that the convention would end in good fate and empower the party ahead of the 2023 General elections.

“This is the largest party in Africa and its convention will attract the good, the bad and the ugly.

“However, we are working hard to reduce the security challenge at the venue reduce it’s to the minimum, “ he said.

He expressed hope that the convention would end well and usher the party into victory.

Mr David Sabo, a governorship aspirant from Taraba, said that everything about the convention so far was perfect.

Sabo said that members were expecting perfect leadership for the party after the convention.

He urged the party to be fair to all contestants and be fair to all party men and women to curb bad blood and injustice.

“Let the leadership be fair to everybody, once they are fair to everybody then we are good to go.

“The Buni led caretaker committee members have done their best. They carried out a lot of reforms and we commend them for that,” he said.

A National delegate from Taraba, Zainab Ibrahim, also contesting for the position of Deputy National women leader, expressed hope that the convention would be great.

“We expect the convention to be a smooth one and a successful one, where the leaders of our party will emerge, that will take us to the promised land come 2023,” she said.

Mr Yusuf Banki from Borno, vying for the position of Zonal Secretary North-eastern Region, said that the outcome of the convention would be great.

“I may not know the outcome of this election but I can predict that with the kind of arrangement that was put in place and with the trust and confidence we have in Mr President and the caretaker committee, I am optimistic that the outcome will be accepted to all.

“As a party loyalist, after following all the due process, I believe that everything will be perfect.

“The outgoing leaders did perfectly well, they have done well more than any other working committee so far.

“You can imagine the number of people that joined APC in the last two years, governors, lawmakers even major critics of this admission.

“So, they have done tremendously well and deserve our commendation,” he said.

Banki advised every aspirant to take in good fate if they win or lose the elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria