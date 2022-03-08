.

By Esther Onyegbula

A new breath of fresh air has come for people suffering from Cancer, prostate enlargement, Kidney disease among other chronic diseases as a consultant now uses herbs to treat those suffering from these ailments across the globe.

The latest alternative treatment to these chronic diseases was discovered by a public health consultant Dr. Alade Temitayo Imperial, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Herbal Health Care, Lagos, Nigeria.

Dr Alade who spoke to our correspondent in his office said he has used herbs to treat many patients all over the world including the US, UK and other parts of Europe and Africa.

According to him, the herbs were inherited from his forefathers and has proved to be effective over the years.

He explained that those suffering from chronic health conditions need not die in silence and there is hope and a lasting solution for these diseases.

Alade, who is also a traditional medicine expert par excellence said the world has gone beyond the level of solely depending on orthodox medicine to attend to a myriad of health problems that people face.

“My objective today is to introduce to you a number of health solutions; healing secrets that have existed for age-long”.

According to him, this is a secret that our forefathers and foremothers used in achieving optimal health.

He describes herbal healthcare as important, stressing that a lot of challenges that we face in the areas of our health can be attended to via the appropriate administration of top-notch herbal remedies.

“I have access to these secrets by the grace of God and our organization has helped a lot of patients overcome the challenges in treating chronic conditions ranging from cancer, kidney problems, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, prostate enlargement and so on; via the use of alternative medicine, he added.

“I mean the application of highly efficient, highly effective herbal remedies. I will use this opportunity to throw more light on these remedies and on how we have helped people over the years

‘Some of us believe that if the solution does not come from western medicine then it is a dead-end but I bring you good news, I am a traditional medicine per excellence and I can authoritatively tell you that the end is not here and that you can also testify via the application, administration of highly effective and highly potent herbal remedies that we have access to’.

“It is just a function of meeting the right providers that have the gift and that have been endowed on correctly administering of these remedies to solve many health problems’’

Vanguard News Nigeria