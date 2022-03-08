.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

WIVES of the thirty-six State Governors yesterday stormed the National Assembly and joined other protesting women and activists to express their disdain and disappointment over last week’s rejection of women-related bills at the plenary session.

The Governors’ wives and other women converged on the entrance of the National to protest against what they termed, injustice on the female gender.

Earlier yesterday, the wives of the Governors in a statement signed by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, NGWF and First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Bisi Fayemi as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, had condemned in very strong terms, what they described as brazen discrimination against Nigerian women.

The wives of the Governors, who had vowed to occupy the National Assembly, said that as those who form half of the population of the country, their voices and lives matter, adding that there can be no development without the full and equal participation of women in all spheres of life, adding that any country that continues to deliberately undermine the advancement of women was simply stifling its own advancement.

Those present at the protest at the National Assembly yesterday were the First Ladies of Ekiti state, Bisi Fayemi who led the team; Betty Obaseki of Edo State and Martha Udom of Akwa Ibom State.

In her remarks, Mrs Bisi Fayemi noted that they were at the protest ground to stand in solidarity for all Nigerian women, “We are here to demand our rights. We want our leaders at the National Assembly to recognise that Nigerian women matter.”

Also speaking, Mrs Obaseki said that anyone who neglects the interest of women would lose the election in Edo State.

On her part, Mrs Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State who advocated for 35 per cent affirmative for women, however, said that women should be given the opportunity to contribute to the development of society.

Also in her presentation, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri who explained that women are not asking for the easy way out, said that they were only seeking equity.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu who supported the protest, said that the rights of women are human rights as well, adding that the women should not be discouraged and that this is just the beginning of the struggle.

Ojukwu who assured the women of the support, said, “the National Human Rights Commission is with you, standing by you, corporate with you, support you in any way we can to make sure that truly, women rights are human rights.

Also at the protest, was the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo who noted that this struggle will count for something and that the lawmakers have no choice, said, “The demand is just simple. Recommit those bills and pass them because the bills that they rejected will advance our development as a people.”

Recall that last week, a bill seeking to give at least ten slots to women as ministers and commissioners in the federal and state governments failed at the upper legislative chamber.

A total of 88 Senators registered to vote. 44 senators voted yes, while 43 voted no, and 1 abstained.

The bill which was meant to guarantee the inclusivity of women in governance failed as it could not garner the 73 votes needed for it to be passed.

