By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that eight persons died in a communal dispute that occurred between the Alesi community in the Ikom local government area and their neighbours, the Ochon community in Obubra local government area of Cross River state.

South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Godwin Tepikor made the revelation during an on-the-spot assessment of the communal crisis in both communities at the weekend.

Tepikor disclosed that the crisis which occurred on March 7, 2022, broke out as a result of a land dispute between the two neighbouring communities.

He told newsmen on the sideline of the assessment that no fewer than 2,008 persons were affected and have been displaced from their ancestral homes.

“The crisis that erupted between Ochon and Alesi communities in Obubra and Ikom local government areas claimed the lives of eight persons, with four injured on both sides and over 2,008 others displaced during the crisis.

“Several buildings and household property were destroyed in the process. The affected persons were scattered amongst neighbouring communities within the local government areas of the state,” he said.

