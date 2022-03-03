Ace comedian, skits director and event planner Jeremiah Ojiealekhe, better known as King Chooper is set to host his live comedy show.

The highly anticipated show will be featuring Mr Funny, Madiba Of Comedy and many Others.

In a terse post shared via his social media handles on Thursday, the talented comedian said the event titled ‘Chooper Of Edo Live in Delta’ will be held on 20th of march 2022.

“Be Part of this Adventure,” he wrote.

King Chooper was born On 21st of December 2000. He hails From Emu ,Esan South East Local Government, Ubiaja Edo state. He is the host of the King Chopper Live and King Chopper Comedy Skits.

Chooper’s fans in Edo are anticipating this epoch making comedy show bound to thrill fun lovers in Edo.