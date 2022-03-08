Former senator, Ademola Adeleke could be on course to clinch the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the mass withdrawal of his major contenders in the party’s primaries holding in Osun state today.

Among the top aspirants who have bowed out of the contest for the party’s gubernatorial ticket include, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; Fatai Akinbade and Dele Adeleke and Mr. Sanya Ominrin. However, Prince Dotun Babayemi is still in the race.

This is coming after a court reportedly validated the power of the national leadership of PDP to conduct ward congress, local congresses, and other congresses.

Sources revealed under the condition of anonymity that the aforesaid order may have likely frustrated the candidates to back out of the race since Ademola Adeleke has the ears of the national leadership of the party.

“An order of interim injunction affirming that it is only the National Executive Committee, either acting through itself or through the National Working Committee, in line with Articles 29 (2), 50 (1), 2 (b), (e) and 3 of the Constitution of the People’s Democratic Party, 2017 that can validly conduct and supervise the holden of Ward Congress to elect the Ward Executive Committee/officers of the party of 25th September 2021, Ward Congress to elect 3-man Ad-Hoc Ward Delegates of 23rd – 24th February 2022, LGA Congress to elect one (1) National Delegate and One,” excerpt from the order obtained online.

Court order validates power of the National leadership of @OfficialPDPNig to conduct ward Congress, local Congress & other congresses. Court further orders party to only use list of delegates who emerged under supervision of the National leadership for Osun Primaries tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tuVIn5qsGQ— Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) March 7, 2022

One of the aspirants seeking the governorship ticket Dele Adeleke said his decision to quit the race is in respect of the party’s stance.

A statement he signed and released to journalists in Osogbo said his decision to quit the race was in line with the decision of PDP leaders who have decided to harmonize forces, “within the school of thought that I subscribed to so that we can jointly prosecute the primary election and win. I respect this decision and believe in their capacity to lead us to victory.

“In the light of this, I have, having adequately briefed my coordinators and supporters, take the very difficult decision to withdraw from the PDP Governorship race. This is in total submission to the will of respected leaders of our party.”

Speaking at his Idera De Campaign Office, Osogbo, Ogunbiyi, who is the Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance, said he withdrew from the contest because of the bias of the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

He said, “It is a very difficult decision for me because of the amount of investment and the hope that my personality and leadership would have given to Osun State.

“But when you have an umpire who is biased to the extent of planning with the other group, what can you do?

“Senator Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke and I’m being told that I shouldn’t waste my money and we did everything possible. I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from the race because up till this moment, they are there planning on how they can execute.” He said.