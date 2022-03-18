….As global coalition plans to establish Hqtrs in Abuja

Elder statesman, and chieftain of the People’s Democrats Party, PDP, Chief, Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has pledged to use the remaining part of lifetime to support noble global cause that will promote love and upliftment of humanity.

Chief Iwuanyanwu made the promise at the meeting of the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment on Climate Change Mitigation, held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Iwuanyanwu, who emerged as the Chairman Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment, said,he will commit his resources both intellectual and material to support massively towards fulfilling the major commandment of God to mankind.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting noted that the, “The impact of climate change on the global environment was highly emphasized characterized by excessive flooding, severe drought in some regions, land erosion and other environmental degradation.

“The meeting resolved to work with United Nations Environment Programme, European Union, Africa Climate Change Fund, other Development Partners, Federal Government of Nigeria, and Governments of other Foreign Nations, Multinational Oil Corporations / the Private Sector to create a global coalition for climate change mitigation.

“The meeting further resolved that the Global Coalition for Climate Change shall establish her Corporate Head Office at Abuja Nigeria with branch offices in the United States of America, United Kingdom/Europe, Australia, Canada and other foreign and African Countries to mobilize global coalition for Climate Change Mitigation.

“The meeting resolved that its membership shall be in two categories: corporate and individual membership, with professionals, interdisciplinary experts, the business community and individuals with experience and substantial contributions made in the areas of climate change mitigation and sustainable environment development to be qualified to either fall into the Corporate or Individual Membership categories respectively.”

In other to implement these goals, two organs were set up, which include the Board of Trustees with Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR as Chairman,

Prof A.Z Abubakar, North West, Prof. Babagana Mohammed, North East, Engr. Olalekan Emeka Sulaiman Ajani, South West, Engr. Babatunde .A Oshodi, Coordinator and Engr. Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwogu, Secretary, respectfully.

The members of the Management Committee also include Engr. Babatunde .A Oshodi, Coordinator, Engr. Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwogu, Secretary, Engr. Olalekan Emeka Sulaiman Ajani, Member, Prof. Binta Abdulkarim, member, Prof A.Z Abubakar, member, Prof. Babagana Mohammed , member, Engr. Linda Bitrus Elesa, member, Engr. Adeolu Odusote, member, Mr. Abba Kachalla, member and Mr. Chinedu Nsofor, member.

“The meeting reported that contacts have been established with groups with similar interest in United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and other African Nations

The meeting adopted a vision and mission statements, which is Eco-friendly Environment in harmonious balance with human activities on a sustainable basis.

The mission statement according to the communique is, “Advocacy and creating awareness on the human activities that promote climate change and its negative effects on the environment in other to strike a delicate balance between environmental exploitation by the present generation and preservation for the next generation to ensure friendlier ecosystem and sustainable environment while driving maximum benefits from our endowments.”

Its objectives is “To Assemble Engineers, Scientists and other professionals with the commitment and passion for creating awareness on the diverse ills on the environment for the benefit of present and future generations.

“To Promote mitigation measures that would reduce the activities that impact negatively on the three dimensions of the environment (i.e air, water and land.

“To create solutions and promote remedial measures that will protect and also improve and preserve the quality of the environment leading to enhanced health and wellbeing of living organisms.

“To promote policies, projects and activities that would restore ecosystems, protect and improve the livelihoods of people and animals that depend on them.

“To promote best sanitation, hygiene and general public health practices and thus prevent widespread transmission of diseases. This will ensure healthy populace who can further preserve the quality of environment by averting the contamination and degradation of air, water, and land resources

“The meeting finally agreed that the official Inauguration of the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment is scheduled to hold in two months time after all necessary registration, documentation and set up of the secretariat with all necessary work tools/ social media handles fully established.”