The Chinese Community in Nigeria, on Saturday, felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocks 85 years at the main auditorium, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The celebration was a long week of event that ended with an international symposium on Leadership and Africa Narrative in Development and Progress of Africa.

Dignitaries present at the event include the former president of Benin Republic, Nicephore Dieudonne Soglo; the Minister of state, foreign affairs of United Arab Emirate, Sheikh Shakbook Bin; former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku; Directo-General of World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina and a host of others.

The Chinese team was led by Chief Dr. Eric Ni, Chief Jacob Wood, Chen Butian and Chief Matthew Uwaekwe.

Beautiful cultural rendition and display of Nigeria culture and colorful Chinese display of Fan and Lion dance were paraded to entertain the celebrant and guests.

Obasanjo has contributed to humanity

In his tribute to the former President, the chairman of China Industrial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts and Troupe Cultural Organization, Dr Eric Ni said: “We, the Chinese Community in Nigeria are happy and grateful to God for granting you this gift of longevity, which we believe that the entire race of humanity will always remember and appreciate your enormous contribution to humanity.

“Your track records and legacies speak for itself, we pray that both Chinese, Nigerians, Africans and the entire world will emulate your good leadership qualities and replicate it to generations yet unborn.

“Your contribution towards the development of China, Nigeria and Africa friendship relationships are of great importance and values to everyone of us, the future generations will always remember and make reference to your lifestyle.”

The Chinese Community presented an award to the celebrant for his continuous support to good relationship between Nigeria and China.

In his response, Obasanjo thanked everyone both local and foreign allies for eulogising him on his birthday.