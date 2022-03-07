.

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has voiced support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No matter how treacherous the international storm is, China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination.

“And will push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era,” Wang said on Monday, responding to a question about the West’s sanctioning of Moscow for the invasion.

Wang described China and Russia as close neighbours and strategic partners, calling their ties “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world.”

He said cooperation was not only beneficial to the peoples of both countries but also contributed to peace, stability and development in the world.

“Both countries rejected the revival of a Cold War mentality, as well as ideological confrontation.

“They are committed to the democratisation of international relations,” Wang said at a press conference to mark the annual session of the Chinese People’s Congress in Beijing.

