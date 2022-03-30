By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Following last Saturday’s National Convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in which all the Chairmanship aspirants stepped down for the former governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu emerged as National Chairman, Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has on Wednesday formally handed over the office of the APC to his successor in Abuja.

Recall that all the positions of the National Working Committee/Excos were conducted with consensus/unopposed.

Buni while congratulating the new National Working Committee, urged them to build on the gains attained.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Governor’s Spokesman, Mohammed Mamman which was made available to our Correspondent in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Buni emphasized the need for teamwork especially as Nigeria approaches another round of general election.

The former Caretaker Chairman said with a population of over 41 million registered members, APC has the capacity to win the 2023 general elections.

Responding, the new APC Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, commended Governor Buni for resuscitating the party from the brink of collapse.

” We will strive to build on your excellent achievements and, will from time to time seek your advice on vital and important issues for the party to remain strong, united, and progressive,” Adamu said.

He called for support from members of the NWC for the party to succeed “especially as we approach the 2023 election.

“I can not do it alone, l will maintain an open-door policy but expect loyalty from members as we will not condone division” he warned.

