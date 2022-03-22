President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, for a meeting at the Presidential Villa over the erratic power supply situation across the country in recent weeks.

Doyin Salami, the president’s chief economic adviser, was also summoned for a meeting on the state of the country’s economy. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement yesterday.

The statement read: “The President is scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in the power sector and the state of the economy.

”President Buhari has voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.” The president had last week, apologised to Nigerians over the petrol scarcity and power outage experienced in the country.

Buhari had said the collapse of the national grid was being addressed, adding that “relief is on the way.”

“A dip in hydroelectric generation due to seasonal pressures has coincided with technical and supply problems at thermal stations,” the president had said.