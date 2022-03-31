.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Peter Afunanya, the Spokesman for the Department of State Services as a member of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

Afunanya is to represent the Department of State Services, DSS on the NBC board along with other members who were inaugurated today by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

Afunanya holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English obtained from the Abia State University(ABSU), a Master’s degree in English from the University of Uyo, a Masters’s Degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin and a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies from Nassarawa State University, Keffi.

Afunanya attended courses in Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Security Coordination and Management in London amongst other local and international training programmes.

He also possesses many laurels and awards such as the President’s NYSC National Honours Award for Outstanding Performance during the 1998/99 national service year, DGSS Meritorious Award 2021 amongst others.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM); the Society for Peace Scholars and Practice (SPSP); the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) and the Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security (NIIS).

He is also a member of the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC), a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration (ICA) and a Fellow of the Security Institute (fsi). He currently serves as the Head of Public Relations for the DSS.

Vanguard News Nigeria