By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called for an end to the murders, kidnappings and sexual assault by rival cult groups against their opponents which have spiralled particularly in Ogun State.

The President according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun state as the new battlefront.

He directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to confront head-on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength.

He said, “What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices. Parents and religious leaders must come to grasp what is going on and halt the radicalization of our youth”.

It had been reported that the clashes between the Eiye and Aiye cult groups have persisted, lasting for over a week, following the killing of key leaders of both groups.

