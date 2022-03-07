Fabio Olanipekun

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with the family of veteran sports broadcaster, Fabio Olanipekun, praying for God’s comforting arms over all his loved ones.

In a condolence message released by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the president also condoled with members of staff of Nigeria Television Authority, where Olanipekun worked for many years.

He also condoled with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, the NUJ and the Nigerian Guild of Editors over the loss of the veteran.

ALSO READ: Ill health: Court to rule on Nnamdi Kanu’s request for DSS DG to give oral evidence

The president noted that the renowned broadcaster brought a lot grace, style and diligence to his work, setting a good example for many and encouraging the growth of sports in Nigeria.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria