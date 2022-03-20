…Condoles Ohaneze President, Obiozor

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday condemned as “deeply distressing” the destruction in Imo State, of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

The President’s condemnation was disclosed via a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant In Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, “The President, who strongly condemned the violence in the subregion, urged everyone to maintain peace, adding that the law and order situation in the entire Southeast is being reviewed.

“While this is being done, President Buhari called on the people of Imo State in particular and the subregion in general, to maintain peace as the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

“He extends sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Professor Obiozor who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against these odds.”