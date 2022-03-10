…redeems houses promised 22 Super Eagles members

By Fortune Eromosele, Lafia

In fulfilment of his administration’s promise to provide shelter for Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commissioned phase 1 of 76 housing units in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State, Science, Technology and Innovation, Muhammed Abdullahi, said the building of the houses is in fulfilment of his mandate to defeat poverty and bring change to the country.

He said, “When our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, sought your mandate to form the Government in 2015, one of the things we promised was change.

“This housing estate is an example of the fulfilment of that promise of change. With the support of the Nasarawa State Government who provided the land, this place which was once unused land, amounting to no more than idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians.

“This is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that Inter-Governmental collaboration can produce and I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the Federal Government certainly can do more.”

In the same vein, Buhari redeemed the outstanding allocation of 22 members of the Super Eagles for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

He said, “This provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled.

“As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, and their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly. But the economic story of change does not end here.”

In his remarks, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said in the 34 States of Nigeria, the federal government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, has delivered projects like this with the support of the State Governors who provided the land.

Fashola, who was represented by the Director, Public Buildings and Housing Development, Arc. Solomon Labafilo, said, “Today in Nasarawa State at Anguwan Rere, along Shendam road, Lafia, we have completed and we are handing over 76-units of housing comprising, 4-units one bedroom, 48-units two Bedroom, 24-units three bedroom bungalows.

“There are many things to be said about this project, from its design to the Economic impact and the social impact on this community.”