BUA Group, has on Saturday, cleared the air on the fire incident that took place at one of its diesel storage tank farm in Sokoto.

A statement signed by Sada Suleiman, Asst. Director, Admin Services, sent to Vanguard, explained that the incident occurred when routine maintenance work was ongoing.

Bellow is the statement:

“We wish to use this medium to inform the public of an isolated fire incident which occurred at a diesel storage tank farm situated in the vicinity of one of our factories in Sokoto.

“This incident occurred whilst routine maintenance work was ongoing on one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor.

“Immediately the incident occurred, our emergency management and mitigation services were alerted, and a swift response activated, which prevented any escalation of the incident or damage to our main plant and equipment. We are however able to confirm the regrettable loss of 3 workers of the third-party contractor, who were in the immediate area of the incident.

“Whilst we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire outbreak at the depot which had adequate safety and control mechanisms in place, members of the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, and our Fire department are working together to put the incident under total control.

“We would also like to note that operations at the plant and production which were shut down in the aftermath of the incident as a precautionary and preventive measure, have since resumed at the factory – which was unaffected by the incident.

“We will keep the public informed through this medium of any new development. Media enquiries should be directed to [email protected]”