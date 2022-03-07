Ayanwole Oluwabamise

Ayanwole Oluwabamise, a 22-year-old lady, who boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26, has been reported dead.

A Twitter user @akinfikemi who claimed to have spoken to the victim’s brother said; “Bamise’s brother was at Ebute Ero Police Station this morning to confirm and when he was shown the picture of the body, he affirmed that it was his sister’s. He’s on his way to the mortuary to identify the body”.

A post few minutes later by the Twitter user reads; “I just spoke on phone with the brother who went to Ebute Ero Police Station and he again confirmed that he is back at home and that he has broken the news of finding her corpse to the whole family. The family, especially the mother, is in a state of shock right now”.

The development has however generated a wide outcry on social media as internet users lament “Public transport by the government is not safe”.

Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who works as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah and spends weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister, was returning to Ota when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

According to widely circulated voice notes exchanged between Oluwabamise and her friend, it was gathered that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

The bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops.

She told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop, way before Oshodi bus stop.

Oluwabamise also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and said: “there are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.”

That was the last that was heard from Oluwabamise.

Meanwhile, police have said two suspects were been arrested in connection with the alleged disappearance of Oluwabamise.

