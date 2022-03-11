The father of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old lady who was missing on February 26 in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit and later found dead, Mr Joseph, said he had not been himself since the demise of his daughter.

The father, who stated this at his residence in the Olorunishola area of Ipaja-Ayobo, Lagos State, said the deceased was the last of his 10 children.

The 84-year-old man, who is a pastor said: “It is hard to believe that my daughter is no more.”

The man clarified that he doesn’t believe in protest because protest would not bring back his daughter.

He said the government of Lagos State under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had promised to pay his family a condolence visit and that he was still expecting him.

“As a man of God, I pray for him and other leaders from my altar every day. So, I want him to help me get justice,” he said.

On whether his daughter’s body was mutilated, he said: “The government says it will perform an autopsy on the body of the deceased; we are still waiting for the result.”

Earlier, Mrs Comfort Ayanwola, the mother of the deceased, said the verbal-note evidence her daughter sent to her friend before she was allegedly murdered should be enough evidence for the government to prosecute the driver.

She said: “The evidence, which had gone viral, should be enough evidence for the prosecution of the suspect.

“The driver is now lying that kidnappers pointed a gun at him and dragged our daughter out of the BRT bus he was driving and was in transit then.

“Kidnappers pointed a gun at him, dragged his passenger out from the bus in transit and he did not go to the police station to report the matter, it is a lie.”