Founder of Abuja based Human Right Radio, popularly referred to as Brekete family, Ordinary Ahmed Isa has slammed a woman, Matthew and her supporters over case of a missing child.Isa, while speaking during a live programme on the radio station yesterday said he won’t be used in pulling down anyone, stressing that the station would not be involved in a case that have iota of lies.

Reacting to the case of an alleged missing child at Christ Mercy Land Church in Warri, Isa said the woman who brought up the case could not substantiate her claims and was also looking for ways to use the opportunity to move abroad.

While some people had accused the station of being bribed into dropping the case, Isa said most of the people accusing the station were only looking for cheap publicity and would have rather continued the case if they are able to substantiate it.

Matthew had reported her child missing at the church, linking the founder, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin to the case, an allegation which the cleric had denied. The case was also dismissed by the Police, which noted that it was inconsistent with the truth.

Isa said the story the woman had told the station was different until the Nigerian Police Force appeared on the show providing a narration totally different, which the woman confirmed.

“She didn’t tell us that she went with any grown up person. She didn’t mentioned that she sent her children to buy things for her. Any body that has lied once has the capability to lie again. I asked her about the father of the children but she couldn’t provide a straight answer. Yet we kept following the case. But immediately I heard her talk about her abroad plan I became suspicious,” Isa said.

Urging people to detach themselves from emotion and carefully follow the woman’s case, Isa said instead accusing the station wrongly, blackmailing should follow up the ensure and ensure its logical conclusion.