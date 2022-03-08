By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Two people have been killed while a Catholic Reverend Father, Joseph Akeke, was abducted by terrorists at the Kudendan community in Kaduna State

Locals in the community said the terrorists attacked the area around 1 am on Tuesday.

“The operation ended around 2:30 am. Those killed were the local security guard at the Reverend father’s house, another resident, while a woman and her two children were abducted alongside the man of God,” a local told journalists.

“We couldn’t sleep last night due to tension and gunshots. The Reverend father of Kudenda Catholic church was abducted. His guard was killed. Another man too in the community was killed while a woman and her two children were abducted,” he repeated.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna said he would find out the details.

Stern looking security operatives were seen in the area while law-abiding citizens continued with their activities without any molestation.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab confirmed the development saying ” yes it happened around 1.30 am.”

“Rev Fr Joseph Akete of St.John Catholic Church Kudenda was kidnapped and his security Mr Luka was killed.

Another person was killed in the community the same night by the bandits,”

