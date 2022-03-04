By Nwafor Sunday
About four hundred and fifty stranded Nigerians are on their way to Abuja. The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on her Instagram page.
According to her: “Finally, first set of Nigerians (over 450 passengers) stranded in Ukraine on their way home, from Bucharest, Romania. Wishing them journey mercies.”
The war between Ukraine and Russia has left many foreign and national individuals dead.