.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There was a mild protest at the main gate of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State following the announcement of a new Vice Chancellor for the school.

Some Ife indigenes, under the aegis of Ife town and gown, had requested that a qualified Indigene should be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

Also Read:

Immediately the announcement was made on Thursday, some persons invaded the campus gate, locked the entrance and created gridlock in and out of the campus.

One of the protesters, Bimbo Afolayan while addressing others at the gate said no one would be allowed into the campus Friday, (tomorrow).

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria