Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two parallel factional governorship primary congress is currently ongoing in Osun State.

Both Sunday Bisi Adeleke Wale Ojo laid claim to have legal grounds for the conduct of the exercise.

Six aspirants, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Mr Sanya Omirin, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Mr Dele Adeleke obtained the party nomination forms, but only three aspirants will be contesting for the ticket, as Akinbade, Ogunbiyi and Dele have withdrawn from the exercise.

Meanwhile, as the Sunday Bisi group gathered for the exercise at Osogbo City Stadium, the Ojo faction is at the WOCDIF centre along the west bye-pass.

A former Commissioner with Osun Civil Service Commission, Mr Jide Bakare said the Adagunodo group is the one holding a legally valid primary while that at the stadium is a mere sham.

However, Immediate past National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi said any other congress outside that holding at the city stadium is a gathering of jokers.

Some of the dignitaries at the Stadium include Former Minister of Transport, Abiye Sekibo, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Mr Sunday Bisi, while some of the Chieftain at the WOCDIF centre are, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, Dr Olu Alabi, former PDP National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Alhaji Tajudeen Olasupo

Meanwhile, the National Congress Committee of the party is already at the stadium venue, where Senator Ademola Adeleke just cast his vote.

Details later…

